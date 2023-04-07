Delaware GOP Lawmakers Fight Against Electric Vehicle Mandate

DOVER, DE (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Delaware are proposing legislation to block state officials from eliminating the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state. The lawmakers said they are circulating two bills to restrict the ability of environmental officials to adopt regulations that would gradually eliminate sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles over the next 12 years. The move comes in response to proposed regulations under which Delaware would adopt and implement revisions to California’s “Advanced Clean Cars” rules. Those rules require automobile manufacturers to gradually deliver an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles to dealerships, starting with the 2026 model year and culminating in a total ban on sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in 2035.