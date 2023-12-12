Delaware Court Says Out-Of-State Convictions Don’t Bar Expungement Of In-State Offenses

DOVER, DE (AP) – A divided Delaware Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s denial of expungement applications filed by three men because of their convictions in other states. The Supreme Court said in a 3-2 decision that a Superior Court judge made an error last year in ruling that the men were ineligible for expungement of their Delaware convictions because they also had out-of-state convictions. The case involves the interpretation of a 2019 law that states a person is eligible for expungement only if he or she has “no prior or subsequent convictions.” The Superior Court had ruled that prior or subsequent convictions included those that occurred out-of-state. The Democrat majority on the Supreme Court disagreed.