Delaware Assisted Suicide Bill Signed Into Law

DOVER, DE – Delaware has become the latest state to now have a physician-assisted suicide bill signed into law. House Bill 140 will permit adult residents of the state who are deemed terminally ill and given six months or less to live to request and self-administer medication to end their lives. Democrat Gov. Matt Meyer said he was proud to sign the legislation into law. A measure was passed by Delaware lawmakers in 2024 before being vetoed by then-Gov. John Carney. Delaware now joins 10 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing physician-assisted suicide. Delaware’s law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026 despite many years of opposition from faith leaders, medical professionals, and the disability community.