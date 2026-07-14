Defense Summit Held In Carlisle

CARLISLE – A two-day summit is being held today and tomorrow at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Hosted by PA U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, the 2026 PA Defense and Innovation Summit will convene senior figures from the defense, technology, finance, and government sectors to discuss national security, emerging technologies, and investment opportunities. President Donald Trump will headline the summit on Wednesday, delivering remarks and participating in announcements related to new investments and strategic partnerships.