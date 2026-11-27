Deer Season Kicks Off

PA’s statewide firearms deer season officially kicks off tomorrow, Nov. 28, bringing thousands of hunters into Penn’s Woods for the most anticipated outdoor tradition in the Commonwealth. For generations, this season has brought families and friends together to hunt close to home or at a camp across the state, all while pursuing whitetails and making lifetime outdoor memories. PA’s 2026 regular firearm deer season runs from Nov. 28-Dec 13, including all Sundays.

Last year’s deer harvest was estimated at over 505,000 deer, more than 185,000 of them antlered and excess of 320,000 antlerless.