Deer Hunters Share Their Harvest In Record Number

GREENVILLE – PA deer hunters fed the hungry in historic fashion during the 2022-23 hunting season – donating a total of 235,532 pounds of venison through the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program. A nearly 25% increase, the recent season numbers eclipsed the previous record of 190,302 pounds during the 2020-21 hunting season. Bill Sordoni, Chairman of the Program’s Board of Directors, said they are proud and excited to have reached this important milestone. The program is a coordinated effort of nearly 100 participating deer processors who accept donated deer from hunters and process the deer into one, two, and five-pound packages of ground venison for distribution to regional food banks and food pantries. In its 32 years of operation, Hunters Sharing the Harvest has delivered 2.2 million pounds of hunter-donated venison, providing over 10 million servings to food insecure Pennsylvanians. More information about the program can be found at their website at ShareDeer.org .