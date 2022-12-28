Decide To Ride Program In Central PA

LANCASTER – Police Departments throughout central Pennsylvania are happy to announce the “Decide to Ride” program, co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD and UBER is returning. This holiday season PLEASE don’t drink and drive. Instead, you can scan a QR code, located at various police department websites, for a $15 voucher that will be deposited into your UBER account for free! The voucher is good for one ride between Friday December 30, 2022 and January 2, 2023. If you can’t scan the code, just enter rnzmoZdwRgK into your digital wallet.