Debate Night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Tonight‘s presidential debate will give Americans perhaps their most detailed look at a campaign that’s been dramatically reshaped. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will meet for the first time face-to-face at 9 p.m. in Philadelphia. For both of them, it’s a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer. The debate will air at 9 p.m. from the National Constitution Center.