Deaths In Dauphin County Fire Ruled Murder-Suicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Two deaths discovered after a March 30th Dauphin County house fire have been ruled a murder-suicide. Units responded to 6524 Fairfax Drive for report of residential fire with entrapment. Authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old, Alysse Saucedo and 40-year-old Gary Gibson inside. A post-mortem examination of Gibson showed he died of a gunshot wound and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. Gibson lived at the home with Saucedo. A post-mortem examination of Saucedo ruled her manner of death was suicide. A handgun registered to Saucedo was found at the scene. The fire investigation showed there were no ignitable liquids detected and the fire was burning at three interior locations for an extended period. There is no public safety concern and the incident remains an ongoing investigation with Lower Paxton Township Police.