Death Penalty Proposal For Illegal Immigrants Convicted Of Murder

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced to mandate the imposition of the death penalty when an illegal immigrant is convicted of murder in PA. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo says since 2021, the number of migrants who have unlawfully crossed the southern border is greater than the individual populations of at least 38 states. The surge in unlawful migration has played a significant role in several developing crises throughout the U.S. and PA, including a rise in violent crime. Davanzo said he believes that any individual who unlawfully enters this country and commits a murder should face the most severe consequences under our laws. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of his proposal.