Death Investigations In York County

YORK COUNTY – Two separate incidents are under investigation by the York County Coroner. The first is from a rowhouse fire this morning in the first block of Columbia Avenue in York. Units responded shortly after 6 a.m. Multiple fatalities were reported at the scene. A cause of the fire is under investigation. The second incident was from a head on crash yesterday at 5:47 p.m. between a sedan and a large SUV in the 1000 block of Lewisberry Road.in Fairview Township. One person, a 44-year-old woman, died and two others suffered injuries as a result of the crash. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending contact with next of kin. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.