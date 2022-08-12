Death Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man. The man was found dead in his residence in the 200 block of Kralltown Road in Washington Township yesterday morning. The York County Coroner’s office believes the death may be from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The man lived at the home with his wife, who was found alive, but ill at the home. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The names of two have not yet been released. State Police are investigating the incident.