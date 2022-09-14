Death Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are investigating a fatal stabbing. Police responded around 1:20 p.m. yesterday to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. They discovered a 49-year-old woman deceased. A man was also found injured in the residence. He was taken to an area hospital. The identities of the two people have not been released. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the incident as a case of probable homicide. An autopsy of the victim has been scheduled for today.