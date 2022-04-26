Death Investigation In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. Troopers and local fire and EMS responded Sunday afternoon to the Swatara Creek just north of Jonestown Road for a water rescue. Upon arrival, troopers safely extricated two people from the water. Life saving measures were used on the two victims. One victim, a 42-year-old man, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died. The second, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to Hershey Medical Center where she is in critical condition. Two others, a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, were hospitalized for minor injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.