Death Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are investigating a death. Yesterday around 3:44 a.m., officers on routine patrol discovered an individual lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of N. Prince Street. It was determined the individual was beyond medical help and were pronounced deceased shortly after they were discovered. The victim was a 17-year-old Manheim Township resident. While there were no indications of foul play, the investigation remains ongoing.