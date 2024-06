Death Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster are investigating a death. They report that on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:57 p.m., a male was run over by a commercial vehicle in the area of Route 30 and Belmont Road in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. The male was identified as 44-year-old Jason Lutz of Gordonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.