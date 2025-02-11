Death Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A death investigation is underway in Lancaster County. On Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:05 p.m., State Police responded to the area of Marticville Road and River Road in Martic Township for a report of an unresponsive male in Pequea Creek. EMS and fire personnel entered the water to retrieve the individual. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but were unsuccessful. The male victim was later identified as Charles Duroni of Lancaster County. An investigation into the cause and manner of death is underway. Anyone who may information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650 and ask to speak to Trooper Scott Radabaugh.