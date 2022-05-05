Death Investigation In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a death. Yesterday around 8:30 p.m., the Swatara Township Fire Department was dispatched for a missing person in the Swatara Creek near Swatara Creek Road and Vine Street in Londonderry Township. State Police say Leon Merlin got into his boat in front of his residence. About 20 minutes later, the boat was observed by a neighbor on the east side of the creek against the bank running, but Merlin was not in the boat. Search and rescue teams were notified and they later found Merlin dead.