Death Investigation In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were found deceased in a Cumberland County residence. On Saturday, July 1 around 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to check the welfare of residents in the 800 block of Grantham Road. Responding officers found a male and female deceased inside. The incident is under investigation by Upper Allen Police, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office. At this time there is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Further information will be released at a later date. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted at upperallenpolice.com.