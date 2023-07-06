Death Investigation In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities are investigating a murder-suicide. On Saturday, July 1, around 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to check the welfare of residents living in the 800 block of Grantham Road. Officers found a male and female deceased inside the residence. The scene was secured. Autopsies were later conducted and it was confirmed that both individuals died from gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 49-year-old Timothy Hanford and the investigation determined that Hanford murdered the adult female in the residence before taking his life. There are no indications that anyone else was involved and a motive is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-795-2445.