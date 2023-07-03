Death Discovered In A York County Pool

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office reports that a 71-year-old man died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a residence in the 3100 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township. Officers responded to the scene on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. and found the man who lived at the home in the pool. Despite resuscitative efforts, the man did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Penn Township Police are investigating the incident.