Dealing With A Need For Teachers

HARRISBURG (AP) – As schools across the country try to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession. Ahead of today’s start of national Teacher Appreciation Week, 26 governors are talking about boosting teacher compensation, according to the nonprofit Teacher Salary Project. It’s not clear how far pay raises will go toward relieving the shortages. Some teachers say it’s too little, too late. The national average public school teacher salary in 2021-22 increased from the previous year to $66,745, according to the NEA. In PA, Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed a three-year tax incentive of $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers.