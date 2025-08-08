Dealing With “Ambiguous Loss” Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the subject of “ambiguous loss” with Pat and Tammy McLeod, missionaries with Cru at Harvard and parents of their son, Zach, who suffered a major brain injury while playing football. The McLeods share what the term “ambiguous loss” means, what it was like going through the traumatic event, how it impacted their family and their marriage, and how God has taught them through it. They also wrote a book about their experience called “Hit Hard.” Hear more from Pat and Tammy McLeod on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”