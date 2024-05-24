Deadly York County Vehicle Fire Investigation

YORK COUNTY – A deadly vehicle fire in York County is under investigation. On May 23 around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Pin Oak Drive in Manchester Township. Upon arrival, officers found a white 1994 GMC Safari minivan fully engulfed in flames. Police report that 55-year-old Thomas Rooney was found deceased inside of the vehicle. No other persons or property were damaged in the fire. Authorities interviewed witnesses in the area who advised that Rooney had been in and out of the van since 10 p.m. and was to have been constantly revving the engine. Fire investigators say the cause of the blaze remains undetermined. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.