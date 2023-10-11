Deadly PA Turnpike Crash Claims Lancaster County Man

LEBANON COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was killed in an October 7th crash along the PA Turnpike in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. State Police report that 20-year-old Natasha Hoover of Stevens, Lancaster County, was driving westbound approaching the 284.2 mile post when her vehicle went out of control on the wet roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. A front seat passenger, 22-year-old Bryce Nolt of Lititz, was ejected from the impact. He died at the scene. Hoover was taken to Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The Turnpike was closed for five hours between the Lancaster/Lebanon and the Harrisburg East interchanges during the investigation.