Deadly Force Justified In Dauphin County Police Shooting

HARRISBURG – The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office ruled that the use of deadly force that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Santiago Gutierrez of Carlisle on December 10, 2024 was justified. District Attorney Fran Chardo said at the time of the shooting, Gutierrez was the subject of an arrest warrant for a murder that was committed on Swatara Street in Harrisburg on December 8, 2024. In the prior incident, Gutierrez shot another individual with a handgun and then fled the scene. Each officer who fired did so under the belief that Gutierrez posed an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to themselves, other officers, or to the public if allowed to escape. The totality of the evidence in the case supported the reasonableness of the officers’ belief that deadly force was justified.