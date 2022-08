Deadly Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – A Chester County man died after a Lancaster County crash. On Sunday, August 14 at 10:30 p.m., the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a motorcycle collision on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township. 43-year-old Tyrone Gardner from Coatesville was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.