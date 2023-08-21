Deadly Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster are investigating a fatal crash. Troopers responded yesterday around 8:17 p.m. for a two vehicle crash that occurred at Little Britain and Friends Roads in Little Britain Township. Authorities say a Toyota Corolla driven by 45-year-old Gregory Parsells of Salisbury, Maryland was eastbound on Friends Road and ran a stop sign crashing into a GMC Sierra operated by 21-year-old Arthur Morris of Peach Bottom. A passenger in the Corolla, 45-year-old Danielle Sandul of Salisbury, Maryland died from her injuries upon arrival at Lancaster General. Both drivers were also hospitalized. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.