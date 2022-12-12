Deadline Nears For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program that they must apply by Dec. 31, 2022 to receive their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus. Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will receive more money this year. On top of the annual rebate, recipients will receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. If you are an eligible claimant who has already filed an application for a rebate, you do not need to take any further action. For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you can go online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account with a username and password. Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the rebate program by visiting revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.You can visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits.