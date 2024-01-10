Deadline Extension For Pennie

HARRISBURG – PA officials have announced a deadline extension for Pennie’s Open Enrollment period. Pennsylvanians’ last opportunity to enroll in high-quality health plans for 2024, including coverage for those who have lost or are losing Medicaid coverage, will now be January 19. Pennsylvanians will need to enroll through the Pennie Health Insurance Marketplace by the new deadline instead of the original deadline of January 15. Pennie is PA’s official health insurance marketplace where nine out of 10 of Pennie customers qualify for financial savings to lower their monthly premiums. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians get the lowest costs on health insurance plans that must cover a wide range of medical care and provide financial protection. For information, go to their website at pennie.com.