Deadline Approaching For PA Education Savings Account

UNDATED – Saving for education in a PA 529 account can help you save big this year by deducting contributions up to $16,000 from your PA state income tax. But you must act by December 31 to maximize you PA state tax deduction.. Open and contribute to a PA 529 account online by 11:59 pm on December 31, 2022. You can also set up automatic contributions from a bank or payroll deduction through your employer to save steadily over time. Discover more at pa529.com or call 1-800-440-4000.