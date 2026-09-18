Deadline Approaches To Comment On PA Health Regulations

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians have until next Monday, September 21 to weigh in and comment to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission or IRRC on 502 pages of proposed regulations from the Shapiro Administration and the PA Department of Health which would expand government authority and limit personal freedoms. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties spoke out against the regulations. He said they would allow the state Health Department access to private health records, create a statewide vaccination database, and remove the word “mother” from health related documents and replace it with the term “birthing person” among other concerns. If enough concerned Pennsylvanians weigh in, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission can reject the proposal. You can find out more about the proposed regulations and learn how you can comment on them to the IRRC by the September 21st deadline by clicking on the banner below.