Deadline Approaches For PA Primary Candidates

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s 2024 primary election has a field of contests filling up for state attorney general and some of its 17 U.S. House seats. Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to submit voter signatures to get on the April 23 primary ballot. PA’s primary election is relatively late and, by then, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden may have locked up the delegates they need to become their parties’ nominees for president. Meanwhile, Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick appear unlikely to face primary opponents.