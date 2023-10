Deadline Approaches For Mail-In/Absentee Ballot Application

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians still have time to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the upcoming November 7th election. The deadline is tomorrow at 5 p.m. So far, the PA Department of State reports about a million Pennsylvanians have applied for the ballots for the upcoming election. The last day for county Board of Elections to receive completed mail-in and absentee ballots is Tuesday, November 7 at 8 p.m.