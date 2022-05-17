DE Governor Isolating After COVID Test

DOVER, DE (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that he has also tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney, who turns 66 on Friday, has received the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots. Carney’s office said in a news release Monday night that he tested positive through an at-home antigen test and is isolating per CDC guidelines. Carney says he is feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but will have to skip in-person events.
