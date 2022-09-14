DCNR Announces Coalition Aimed at Growing Outdoor Recreation Sector

HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner today joined Wolf administration officials and a new Recreation Engagement Coalition (REC) to kick off discussions on growing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation sector. Today’s event at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence convened the REC, which is a part of DCNR’s efforts for Growing Outdoor Recreation for Pennsylvania (GORP) will be primary advisers helping to build the commonwealth’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. Outdoor recreation adds $12 billion in value to Pennsylvania’s economy and 150,000 full-time jobs, accounting for approximately 1.5% of the commonwealth’s GDP.