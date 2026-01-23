DC National March For Life Today

LANCASTER –Pro lifers – young and old – from our area and across the U.S. will gather at the National Mall in Washington, DC to take a stand in support of unborn children and their families and against abortion at the National March For Life. This year’s theme is “Life is a Gift.” Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak as is U.S. House Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson, Cissie Graham Lynch, and Sarah Hurm, who through her journey of starting a chemical abortion and reversing it, found the road to redemption and began to understand the immeasurable worth of each life. PA and Maryland will hold their respective March For Life. Maryland’s is on March 26 in Annapolis. PA’s is September 21 in Harrisburg. We have links to the Maryland & PA March For Life below.