Day Of Serving On MLK Day

LANCASTER – Communities paid tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today. The day was a time for reflection on his peaceful contributions to the civil rights movement. Many people also spent time honoring Dr. King’s legacy by participating in community service to better their neighborhoods. No matter how the day was spent, people remembered his desire to unify our country as he shared in his historic speech in Washington, D.C. more than 60 years ago.