Day Of Giving For York County

YORK – Give Local York, a 24-hour online giving spree that benefits hundreds of non-profits in York County, is underway all day today. You simply go to givelocalyork.org and search the many non-profits who are hoping you’ll make a contribution to help them in their work. Some of the participants are House of Hope York; LifePath Christian Ministries; Human Life Services; and Jessica and Friends Community. Also, New Hope Ministries; York Habitat for Humanity; Harvest of Blessing; and Servants, Inc.