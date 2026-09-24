Day Honors PA Hunting/Fishing

HARRISBURG – The Keystone State will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 26 to recognize the significant contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation efforts across the Commonwealth. PA has more than 1.1 million licensed anglers and 850,000 licensed hunters. The PA Game Commission and the PA Fish and Boat Commission annually observe Hunting and Fishing Day to recognize the generations of hunters and anglers who have contributed to the state’s rich conservation legacy. The efforts have played a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the work being done in both agencies on behalf of a diverse array of wildlife and their habitats. The governor signed a proclamation recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in PA to highlight the important role of sportsmen and sportswomen in conserving wildlife and natural resources.