Dauphin County Teen’s Death Under Investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are investigating the death of a teen. On April 26, around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Bianca Way for report of a 16-year-old male in cardiac arrest. The teen was transported to Hershey Medical Center where he later died. Authorities initiated an investigation which is still ongoing. Police are aware of content and videos are being shared through various social media outlets and requests the public’s cooperation as they continue the investigation in order to provide a thorough, factual, and information-based account of events. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900. Meanwhile, the Central Dauphin School District issued a statement about the passing of 10th grade student, Justin Johnson. The statement said, “We understand that the circumstances around Justin’s death have not been determined, however there are social media reports that indicated that Justin was subjected to racial insensitivity from classmates. Please understand that this type of behavior is not consistent with our core values and our vision of making sure everyone is valued and connected. Hate speech or any behavior that denigrates another person’s rights will not be tolerated and is not consistent with the mission, vision, and values of CDSD. We are aware of the social media posts and are cooperating with local law enforcement.”