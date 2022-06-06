Dauphin County Shooting Investigated

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday at 2:57 a.m. in the 1100 block of Amber Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. An officer initiated emergency medical care to the injured person and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local trauma center where they are listed in critical, but stable condition. Police identified all persons involved in the incident and there is no further threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550.