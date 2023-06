Dauphin County Police Seek Missing Girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing teen. On May 30, authorities took a missing person report for 15-year-old Madison Fazzolari. Upon the ending of school, Madison departed with a friend who dropped her off in the 6100 block of Evelyn Street in Harrisburg. Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.