Dauphin County Lawmaker Not Running Again

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto announced that he will not seek reelection to the 15th Senatorial District. The Republican said as much as he would enjoy defeating another Democrat opponent, he will honor his two term pledge. DiSanto said he appreciated the confidence of the voters in the district to represent them in Harrisburg. He will continue for the next year to continue to fight the expansion of state government and will work to stop money-wasting and government growing ideas from becoming law. He will also work tirelessly to see that another Republican with same beliefs will replace him. Dauphin County Democrat Rep. Patty Kim announced that she will run for the post.