Dauphin County Death Investigation Underway

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a man’s death. Yesterday around 10:12 a.m., officers responded to the rear parking lot of an apartment building in the 100 block of S Union Street in Middletown for an unresponsive male. A passer-by found a man lying face down in the parking lot. Upon police arrival, it was determined that the man was deceased. A preliminary investigation revealed that the man, who lived in the building, suffered serious traumatic injuries consistent with a fall from a height. Police believe there is no threat to the community. The man was not identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Borough Police through County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through their Crimewatch page.