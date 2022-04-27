Dauphin County Authorities Seek Missing Pregnant Teen

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing pregnant teenager. 13-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Tuesday, April 26 at 3:13 p.m. Police believe she may have gotten into a black 2018 or newer Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown PA registration. Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury. Rodriguez is 17 weeks pregnant, five foot three, 106 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans with cuts on the front, a gray sweatshirt, and black fuzzy slippers. Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.