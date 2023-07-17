Dauphin County 7-11 Robbed

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are searching for a robbery suspect. On Sunday, July 16 around 4:53 a.m., a suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store at 4811 Derry Street in Harrisburg and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint taking an undetermined amount of cash. With the store clerk in pursuit, the suspect fled the store and ran across Derry Street. While chasing the suspect, the store clerk fired one shot at the suspect while on the store parking lot. At this time there are no reports of any gunshot victims resulting from the incident. The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, approximately 5’7″, thin build, who was wearing all black with a hooded sweatshirt and mask. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has additional information is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County 911.

