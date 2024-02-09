Data Driven Plan To Reach Goals For Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has outlined a new long-term plan with measurable goals for the state during a town hall with state employees. Moore says the data-driven plan will guide his administration as it works to improve public safety and make Maryland more affordable and more competitive for business. The plan also will encourage public service. The governor says the plan will set benchmarks for what success looks like, and the data will help back up the process. The Governor’s Office of Performance Improvement will work on data availability, enhancing transparency, and elevating the use of data to drive decision-making. The office will begin publicly reporting progress on key performance indicators in early 2025.