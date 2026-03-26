Data Center Fair Share Act Introduced

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny County Sen. Lindsey Williams has introduced Senate Bill 724 – the Data Center Fair Share Act. The legislation would require data centers to pay for grid updates made for their benefit, enter into community benefits agreements with impacted communities, and help Pennsylvanians on fixed incomes better afford the increased cost of heating and cooling. It also prioritizes ratepayers in an emergency. During grid emergencies, such as extreme cold or heat, data centers would be scaled back or cut before small businesses and residential customers. Williams said we can’t let global tech companies use PA’s grid on the backs of ratepayers. We have to give communities real power when negotiating with enormous companies about what is happening in their backyards and we have to prioritize people over corporations.