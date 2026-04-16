Dangerous Weather Conditions For Region

LANCASTER – A combination of dry and breezy conditions this afternoon and evening will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread, especially for south central Pennsylvania.Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 35 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, tobacco products such as pipes or cigars, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.